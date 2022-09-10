Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,698 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.40% of National Instruments worth $21,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.13. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 143.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

