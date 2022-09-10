Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

