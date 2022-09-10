Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

