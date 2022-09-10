Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 85,634 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,634 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $60.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

