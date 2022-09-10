Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 453,750 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

