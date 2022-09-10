Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $173.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.89.

Insider Activity at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

