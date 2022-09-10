VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.42 and last traded at $68.42. Approximately 15,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 21,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.82.
VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19.
