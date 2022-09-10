VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQN opened at $25.91 on Friday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.22% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

