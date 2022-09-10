VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQN opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $36.90.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.