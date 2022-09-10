VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter.

