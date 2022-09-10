VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CID opened at $28.10 on Friday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

