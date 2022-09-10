Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.38 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 1,550,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,977. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 30.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

