Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.6-938.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.32 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $42.09 on Friday. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -183.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verint Systems news, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,254.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $104,884.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

