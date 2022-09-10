Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.60 million-$938.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.01 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.40.

Verint Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

VRNT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 922,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,451. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. Verint Systems has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -183.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $104,884.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,636 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $73,423.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,841,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after acquiring an additional 242,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

