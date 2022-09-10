Verastem’s (VSTM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 100.92% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. Research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 20.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 942,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,108 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 3,271,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 446,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verastem by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 133,291 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.