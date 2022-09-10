Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.52% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $75,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 547.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $223.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.18 and its 200-day moving average is $221.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

