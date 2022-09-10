Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,524,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 218.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after buying an additional 100,936 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.27.
