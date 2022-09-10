Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,148,000 after acquiring an additional 104,023 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. 9,009,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,629,924. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

