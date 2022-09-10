Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Boosted by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 8.6% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $45,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 119,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 45,003 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,463,000. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,552,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 94,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. 9,009,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,629,924. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

