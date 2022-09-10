Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,474,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,703,680. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91.

