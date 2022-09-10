Valiant Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 364,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,570,000. Global X Copper Miners ETF comprises 1.9% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Valiant Capital Management L.P. owned 0.80% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:COPX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 608,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,755. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

