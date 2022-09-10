Valiant Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Valiant Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises 3.9% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valiant Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Zillow Group worth $34,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,358,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,471 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.89. 2,284,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,016. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

