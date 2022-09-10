USDX [Lighthouse] Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $76,281.90 and $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,242.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00626478 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00260809 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00051825 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000777 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004463 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000086 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
