USDX [Lighthouse] Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $76,281.90 and $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,242.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00626478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00260809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00051825 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000777 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000086 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

