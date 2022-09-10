US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on USFD. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.30.

US Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:USFD opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 69.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 53.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 744.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 582.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

