UNUS SED LEO Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $3.71 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.99 or 0.00023478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00289861 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000985 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001281 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00028822 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $660.55 or 0.03109630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.