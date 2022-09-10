Unlock Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $19,509.00 (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Unlock Protocol has a market capitalization of $496,885.31 and $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unlock Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.03 or 0.99837408 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036792 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Coin Profile

Unlock Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,817 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol. The official website for Unlock Protocol is unlock-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling Unlock Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unlock Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unlock Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

