United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.80

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 40442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,115.00.
United Utilities Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.
