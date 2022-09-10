United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.80

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 40442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,115.00.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

United Utilities Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.6811 dividend. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

