United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Approximately 918,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,283,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.73 ($0.02).

United Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Dunne purchased 585,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £40,971.56 ($49,506.48).

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

