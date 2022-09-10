United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 23,289 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 673,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,289 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $51,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $66.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.