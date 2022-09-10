United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 20,263 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,263 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $687,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $408.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.57 and a 200-day moving average of $414.21.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

