United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 15,841 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,841 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $63,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $231.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.