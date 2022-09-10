United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 11,171 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $138,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $299.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.44. The company has a market cap of $306.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.