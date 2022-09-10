United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,967,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,545 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $201,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $93.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.73. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

