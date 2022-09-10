United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $85.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,507 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $85,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.