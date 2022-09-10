United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $79.65 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,739 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 1.42% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $79,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
IJT stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average is $115.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $144.69.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
