United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 18,620 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $204.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

