Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €4.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.08) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UN01. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.18) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €5.16 ($5.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €4.19 ($4.28) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($43.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.59. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -0.21.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

