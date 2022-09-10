Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,682 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $54,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after buying an additional 141,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

