UMI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2,982.76 (UMI)

UMI (UMI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One UMI coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. UMI has a total market capitalization of $2,982.76 and $16,437.00 worth of UMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMI has traded 38% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UMI alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00781546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UMI Profile

UMI (UMI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. UMI’s total supply is 1,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,062 coins. UMI’s official Twitter account is @umi_top_eng.

Buying and Selling UMI

According to CryptoCompare, “UMI — a decentralized cryptocurrency that allows users to make instant, free and completely secure transfers. This is a full-fledged blockchain platform developed from scratch, able to create and execute smart contracts, based on the master nodes and the unique Proof-of-Authority model. UMI is the cryptocurrency that uses staking technology on a smart contract, allowing network members to unite in structures and increase the number of coins up to 40% per month by simply keeping them in their personal wallet. The UMI network can process about 1,000-4,369 transactions per second. Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.