UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.97.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. UiPath has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 5.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in UiPath by 16.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in UiPath by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.