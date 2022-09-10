U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Trimmed by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

