U Network Achieves Market Cap of $334,301.72 (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $334,301.72 and approximately $1.12 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, U Network has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.19 or 1.00006193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036458 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official website is u.network.

U Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U Network is a decentralized content asset storage, notarization, distribution, publishing and valuation network based on the blockchain.UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

