Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 277.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for about 0.4% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 41,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 11.1% during the first quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 4.0% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 20.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Insider Activity at Twitter

Twitter Stock Performance

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,799 shares of company stock worth $1,598,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,422,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,396,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of -210.95 and a beta of 0.65. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.