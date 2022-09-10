TurtleNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $174,755.91 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $174,755.91 and $90.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00095005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00074487 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00033097 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000272 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002648 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w.”

