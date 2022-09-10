Truist Financial Trims Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Target Price to $17.00

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PSTL opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $288.19 million, a P/E ratio of 118.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 715.44%.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe purchased 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $50,254.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 28,344 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Stories

