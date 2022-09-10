Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Orchard Capital Managment LLC

Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Trinity Industries makes up approximately 3.4% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned about 0.42% of Trinity Industries worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.26. 835,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,388. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

