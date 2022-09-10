Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Tricon Residential Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 366,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
