Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 366,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

