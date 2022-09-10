Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,239.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 284,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor Company Profile

NYSE:TM opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.39. The stock has a market cap of $203.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $140.96 and a 52 week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

