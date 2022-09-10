TotemFi Price Hits $0.0274 on Top Exchanges (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, TotemFi has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. TotemFi has a market cap of $167,401.23 and $14,539.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00791481 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015268 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020211 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.
TotemFi Profile
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
Buying and Selling TotemFi
Receive News & Updates for TotemFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TotemFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.