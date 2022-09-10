Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 2,084,830 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,823,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,084,830 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for 6.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $427,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,585,000 after buying an additional 13,128,425 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,584,000 after buying an additional 6,656,982 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,238,000 after buying an additional 3,469,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after buying an additional 3,403,732 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $11.91. 13,895,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,552,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

