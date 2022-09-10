Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $31.68.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.